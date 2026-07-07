Air India's Maharaja Club Named Official Travel Partner Of DP World Professional Golf Tour Of India

Mr. Kapil Dev, President, DP World PGTI (2nd from right) and Mr. Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India (2nd from left), signed the partnership agreement between DP World PGTI and Air India Maharaja Club in Gurugram on Tuesday. The other dignitaries seen in the picture are Mr. Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI (extreme right) and Mr. Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India (extreme left) | File Photo

Gurugram, July 7, 2026: Air India's loyalty programme, Maharaja Club, and the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), the country's premier professional golf tour, on Tuesday announced their partnership, naming Maharaja Club as the Official Travel Partner of the DP World PGTI from August 2026 to April 2027.

Partnership To Support Tour

The partnership brings together two brands committed to excellence and reflects Maharaja Club's growing focus on delivering distinctive lifestyle experiences beyond travel. Through the association, Maharaja Club will support the continued growth of professional golf in India while offering members unique opportunities to engage with the sport.

As the Official Travel Partner, Maharaja Club will facilitate seamless travel support for players and officials travelling for DP World PGTI events across the tournament calendar, enabling them to focus on performance.

The partnership will also unlock curated experiences at select tournaments, including privileged access, hospitality and member engagement opportunities for Maharaja Club members. These initiatives further strengthen Maharaja Club's positioning as one of India's leading travel and lifestyle loyalty programmes.

Leaders Welcome Collaboration

DP World PGTI President Kapil Dev expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Air India's Maharaja Club as the Official Travel Partner of the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India. As the Tour expands its footprint and continues to raise the bar for professional golf in India, having a trusted and iconic brand like Air India by our side adds tremendous value. This partnership will ensure our players, officials and stakeholders enjoy seamless travel, allowing them to focus entirely on performance and excellence.”

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said: “We are delighted to partner with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India and contribute to the development of golf in the country. At Air India, we are committed to supporting sporting excellence by enabling seamless travel experiences. Through this partnership, we aim to support players as they compete across the country while also creating unique and memorable experiences for our Maharaja Club members.”

The partnership will be activated across DP World PGTI tournaments throughout the season through prominent Air India Maharaja Club branding and curated fan engagement initiatives. Leveraging its extensive domestic and international network, Air India will also support DP World PGTI's ambition of expanding the reach and profile of Indian golf, both within the country and on the global stage.

Tour Expansion Continues

The DP World PGTI has witnessed unprecedented growth since last season, when it staged 34 events with prize money in excess of Rs 35 crore. The 2026 season has carried forward the momentum with global logistics giant DP World coming on board as DP World PGTI's Umbrella Partner. The DP World PGTI launched '72 The League', a team event with city-based franchises, in early 2026. The tour staged 14 events offering prize money of more than Rs 14.5 crore in the first half of the 2026 season.

Also Watch:

The announcement of Air India's Maharaja Club as the Official Travel Partner comes at a time when the DP World PGTI, under the leadership of its President, Padma Bhushan Kapil Dev, is focused on expanding its footprint, enhancing partnerships and creating greater visibility for Indian golf globally. Air India's global presence will play a key role in supporting these initiatives.