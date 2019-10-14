Air India Colony, Jr. Rangers in Kalina Football League final

Mumbai: Air India Colony Boys Under-16 outfit maintained their winning run to record another impressive 3-1 victory against strong contenders Junior Kalina Rangers in the concluding Boys’ under-16 semi-final play-off match of the 18th Kalina Football League 2019, organised under the aegis of MDFA by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee, and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina.

The AI Colony lads showed better understanding and coordination and enjoyed complete control. They scored through Pinank Kadu, Zaid Riyaz and Johanan Lobo to run away to their third straight win. Junior Rangers pulled one back through Lalit Bangera’s efforts.

Earlier in another match, FC Kolovery U-16 and Kalina Village Boys U-16 shared the spoils as they played out a 1-1 draw. FC Kolovery received a gift goal as Village Boys’ defender Furqan Khan miskcked the ball into his own net. Dawson D’Cruz scored for Kalina Village Boys.

Air India Colony Boys with a tally of nine points and Junior Kalina Rangers with four points qualified for the final. FC Kolovery and Kalina Village Boys with two and one point finished third and fourth respectively.

