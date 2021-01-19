AIFF'S Kit Partner SIX5SIX Unveils New Indian Football Team Kits

New Delhi: Delhi-based sportswear brand SIX5SIX along with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Sunday (January 10, 2021), unveiled the new Official Kit for the Indian Senior Men's and Women's as well as Junior Men's and Women's Football Teams.



The brand-new kit, dubbed the “Panthera Tigris”, will continue to feature the tiger stripes, cementing the identity of the national team’s ‘Blue Tigers’. The tiger stripes have been kept in their original form and are placed on the chest to symbolise pride, courage and strength. Additionally, the new team kit -- which includes the jersey, tracksuits and T-shirts -- will pave the way for the national teams to establish a fresh identity in 2021. The products will be available for pre-order starting January 9th on the brand’s official website www.six5sixsport.com and eventually be hitting sporting goods retailers across India and the globe by March 2021.



The Indian football fans will get a chance to see the Indian Men's Football Team led by Sunil Chhetri along with the Indian Women's Football Team led by Ashalata Devi in the brand-new designs that redefine match kits into a melange of both on-field performance and off-the-field style.



Mr. Kushal Das, General Secretary, All India Football Federation in his statement said: “It’s so symbolic that the launch of the new National Team kit happens in the new year. ‘Panthera Tigris’ epitomises the spirit and never say die attitude of the Indian National Teams at the senior level and age-groups – both women’s and men’s. We thank our kit sponsors Six5Six for all their support and look forward to a fruitful relationship.”



Avni and Ambar Aneja, Co-Founders, SIX5SIX, stated "We are thrilled to write the next chapter in India’s football history with the unveiling of the 2021 kits. The idea with the new design direction was to showcase the evolution of Indian football, while staying true to the identity of the blue tigers. A jersey is more than just a design printed on fabric - it represents a time, a place and an emotion and we hope we’ve captured it. We look forward to this building an identity of Indian football beyond the field, moving towards a cultural phenomenon.”



The Indian Women’s Football Team Captain Ashalata Devi shared her excitement to don the new jersey. “It’s always exciting to wear a new playing kit and I must say that the new design of our jersey looks fantastic. All of us can’t wait to step on the field in this new avatar. Hopefully, the new playing kit will be a lucky charm for us.”



The Delhi-based sportswear brand SIX5SIX was signed by the AIFF as the official kit sponsor of the Indian football team in 2018 and the association effectively began from the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.



About SIX5SIX



SIX5SIX is a collaborative sports and streetwear venture started by brother-sister duo Avni Aneja and Ambar Aneja. Avni is the creative spearhead and chief curator of all things streetwear, design and graphics for the brand. Ambar, on the other hand, is one-size-fits-all and handles the daily operations as well as the marketing direction of the brand.



SIX5SIX Sport is the teamwear arm of the company and in the short span of time since its inception, has signed up with the Indian National Football Team. The brand will also be launching an app soon which will allow consumers to design their own kit from the comfort of their couch and have it delivered to them within 2 weeks.