AIFF Lodges Complaint With AFC Over Alleged Racist Gesture | TrollFootball2/X

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestine player towards India U17 men's team captain Dallalmuon Gangte during their AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers clash in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on November 17, 2026.

The alleged incident took place during the India vs Palestine encounter at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium. Following the incident, the AIFF decided to take up the matter with the continental governing body, seeking an investigation into the alleged discriminatory behaviour directed at the Indian skipper.

AIFF Lodges Complaint With AFC Over Alleged Racist Gesture

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In its formal complaint, the AIFF has urged the AFC to review the incident, examine the available match footage and take appropriate action under the applicable regulations. The Indian football governing body wants the incident to be examined before any further action is determined.

The AIFF also reiterated its strong stance against racism and discriminatory behaviour in football. It stated that any form of racism is considered extremely serious and goes against the fundamental values of the sport, which are built on respect, equality, fair play and sportsmanship.

"There is no place for racism or discrimination," the AIFF emphasised in its statement, underlining its commitment to ensuring a respectful and inclusive environment in football.

The complaint now places the matter before the AFC, which will be expected to review the available evidence and examine the alleged incident. The AIFF has called for appropriate action in accordance with the governing body's regulations, reiterating that discriminatory conduct must not be tolerated in the game.

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