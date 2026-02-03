Ahmedabad Lions Clinch Thrilling Win Over Chennai Singams To Top ISPL Season 3 League Table

In a pulsating encounter that went down to the wire, Ahmedabad Lions secured a sensational win over Chennai Singams in their last league fixture of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Monday. |

Surat: In a pulsating encounter that went down to the wire, Ahmedabad Lions secured a sensational win over Chennai Singams in their last league fixture of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Monday. With this win, the Ahmedabad team finished as table toppers with 14 points.

The match against Chennai Singams was defined by superior power-hitting from the Lions' top order, which ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Batting first, the Ahmedabad Lions posted a competitive total of 92/5 in their allotted 10 overs. The innings was anchored by opener Sikandarbhai Bhatti, who provided a blistering start. Bhatti scored a rapid 34 off just 17 deliveries, an inning laced with five boundaries. Despite the loss of Prathamesh Thakre (4) and Sanjay Kanojjiya (3) to the bowling of Ashish Pal and Sunil Kumar respectively, the Lions maintained a healthy run rate.

Amit Naik played a pivotal role in the middle overs, keeping the scoreboard ticking with a vital 29 off 17 balls. Naik’s innings included two sixes, ensuring the Lions crossed the 90-run mark. For the Chennai Singams, Ankur Singh was the pick of the bowlers, delivering an exceptionally economical spell of 1/6 in his two overs, while Jagannath Sarkar chipped in with 1/9.

Chasing a target of 93, the Chennai Singams’ response was heavily reliant on Ketan Mhatre. Mhatre played a magnificent lone hand, remaining unbeaten on 54 off 30 balls. His knock was studded with six fours and two sixes. However, he lacked significant support from the other end. Aman Yadav struggled to find the boundary, scoring 12 off 10 balls, while Mohammed Nadeem (7) and Sarfraz Khan (4) fell cheaply to the Lions' disciplined bowling attack.

Captain Jignesh Patel was the standout bowler for Ahmedabad, claiming 2/14 in his two overs, removing key batters including Jagannath Sarkar and Aman Yadav. His breakthroughs stifled the chase at critical junctures.

Despite Mhatre’s heroics, the Singams could only manage 90/5 in 10 overs, falling agonizingly short of the target.

In the second match, played on Sunday, Bengaluru Strikers secured a 24-run win over Majhi Mumbai.

The last league match of the tournament will be played between Tiigers of Kolkata and Falcon Risers Hyderabad later tonight, as both teams look to secure their place in the playoffs.

Brief scores: Ahmedabad Lions 92/5 (Sikandarbhai Bhatti 34, Amit Naik 29; Ankur Singh 1/6) bt Chennai Singams 90/5 (Ketan Mhatre 54*, Aman Yadav 12; Jignesh Patel 2/14) by 2 runs.