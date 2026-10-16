Ahmedabad CWG 2030 To Receive ₹2,000 Crore Central Grant, Sports Ministry Unveils Funding Plan | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Union Sports Ministry has committed to providing a grant-in-aid of Rs 2,000 crore to the Gujarat Government for the conduct of the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

The grant has been listed in the revised norms of Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF). Ahmedabad will be hosting the centenary edition of the Games after winning the bid last year, beating competition from Nigeria.

Grant may rise with inflation

The ministry said that the current allocation is based on the 2025 rates and the grant is "expected" to be approximately Rs 2,500 crore in 2030, "adjusted with Consumer Price Index (a statistical estimate of retail inflation)".

The disbursal of the funds would be done "as and when" a request from the Gujarat government is received.

Funding under sports federation scheme

The payment will be met from the ANSF funds. The Government approved the continuation of the Scheme for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31 under the 16th Finance Commission Cycle at a total outlay of Rs 7,386.74 crore.

"Payments to Government of Gujarat towards meeting the financial commitment for providing grant-in-aid for conducting the Commonwealth Games 2030 with an upper limit of Rs 2,000 Crores at 2025 prices and which is expected to be approximately Rs 2,500 crore at 2030 adjusted with Consumer Price Index, as and when disbursal is required, will be met from the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations," the Ministry stated.

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Ahmedabad plans expanded Games programme

The CWG, which was significantly scaled down for this year's Glasgow edition due to paucity of funds, is expected to be a grand affair when it comes to Ahmedabad.

India plans to have 15 to 17 disciplines on the roster. The Glasgow Games featured only 10 disciplines and left out popular ones like hockey, wrestling and cricket, among others.

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