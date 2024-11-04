'After A Cherished Journey In Cricket...': Veteran India Keeper Wriddhiman Saha To Retire After Ongoing Ranji Trophy

Wriddhiman Saha | Photo: AFP

Star India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday in order to focus on first-class cricket and also to help Bengal to win the Ranji title which they narrowly missed in the 2019-20 season as they lost to Saurashtra in the final.

Saha last played for India in 2021 and has scored 1,353 runs in 40 Tests for India, with three centuries and six fifties in 56 innings. He has also played five ODIs for India. The Bengal cricketer took to social media and announced the decision of his retirement.

After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honored to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let’s make this season one to remember! pic.twitter.com/sGElgZuqfP — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 3, 2024

"After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I'm honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let's make this season one to remember!" the 40-year-old wrote on X.

Wriddhiman Saha returned to Bengal after playing for Tripura for two years:

In an attempt to help Bengal win the Ranji title that evaded him in 2019-20 when they were defeated by Saurashtra in the final, Saha had previously stated that he would not be participating in the BCCI's white-ball tournaments and would instead concentrate on the first-class format.

Saha had insisted on "only looking forward" and stated a desire to investigate coaching prospects rather than administrative positions, not wanting to linger on the reasons behind his contentious departure.

After serving as a player-mentor for Tripura for two years, Saha has rejoined Bengal and is currently getting ready for the team's fourth-round matchup against Karnataka in Bengaluru. After meeting with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, he had left for Bengal.