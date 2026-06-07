Afghanistan's DRS Woes Continue As Team India's Batters Take Full Advantage During IND vs AFG Test Match

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Afghanistan’s struggles with the Decision Review System (DRS) once again came back to haunt them as India tightened their grip on the one-off Test, with Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill cashing in on a series of costly errors from the visitors.

The latest DRS controversy followed an already expensive mistake involving KL Rahul on the opening day. Rahul survived an early edge after Afghanistan opted not to review despite clear signs of a nick. The Indian opener made the most of the reprieve, going on to score a century and helping India post a commanding first-innings total.

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If Afghanistan hoped to learn from that missed opportunity, Day 2 suggested otherwise. The visitors were left frustrated after a series of questionable review decisions failed to produce breakthroughs against a well-set Indian batting unit. As Afghanistan's reviews disappeared, Gill and Pant continued to pile on the runs, extending India's dominance and putting the opposition under increasing pressure.

Gill once again showcased his class with another authoritative innings, while Pant played with his trademark aggression and confidence. The duo capitalized on Afghanistan's inability to make the most of the DRS, turning half-chances into missed opportunities and ensuring India remained firmly in control of the contest.

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Afghanistan's review troubles have become a major talking point during the Test. The team's hesitation and miscommunication behind the stumps have repeatedly cost them crucial wickets, drawing comparisons with the decision not to review Rahul's edge on Day 1. What could have been pivotal moments instead became turning points in India's favour.

With Gill and Pant making merry in the middle and Afghanistan continuing to misfire with the DRS, the visitors found themselves chasing the game for long periods. Unless they can improve their decision-making and seize critical moments, Afghanistan risk allowing another match to slip away despite creating opportunities against one of the world's strongest batting line-ups.