Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka White-Ball Series Likely To Be Postponed Amid Security Concerns Over Middle East Tensions

The upcoming white-ball series between Afghanistan national cricket team and Sri Lanka national cricket team is likely to be postponed due to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have created logistical and security challenges for international travel and sporting events in the region. The bilateral series was originally scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates from March 13 to March 25, featuring three T20 Internationals in Sharjah followed by three One Day Internationals in Dubai.

Security concerns force reconsideration

The series has been affected by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted airspace and transportation routes across several countries. With safety remaining the top priority, cricket boards from both nations are reconsidering the feasibility of staging matches in the UAE at the scheduled time. The regional instability has made travel planning uncertain, prompting officials to explore either postponing the series or relocating it to an alternative venue.

Original schedule and format

The tour was set to begin shortly after the conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which ended on March 8. The T20I leg of the series was scheduled for March 13, 15 and 17 in Sharjah, while the ODI matches were planned for March 20, 22 and 25 in Dubai.

This bilateral contest was also significant because it would have been the first time Afghanistan hosted Sri Lanka for a white-ball series, albeit at a neutral venue due to Afghanistan’s lack of regular international facilities at home.

Wider impact of the conflict

The regional tensions have not only affected this series but have also disrupted several cricketing schedules and travel plans across the international calendar. Airspace restrictions and security concerns have forced teams and boards to reassess logistics, leading to cancellations, delays, and relocation of multiple cricket events.