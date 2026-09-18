Afghanistan Fan Wins Hearts After Picking Up Garbage From Stands Following 3rd T20I Against Team India | Video

Afghanistan Fan Wins Hearts After Picking Up Garbage From Stands | Cric_Mukku/X

A heartwarming moment unfolded after the final T20I between India and Afghanistan when an Afghanistan supporter was seen picking up garbage left behind by spectators in the stands.

After the match concluded and fans began leaving the stadium, the supporter stayed back and started collecting discarded bottles, wrappers and other waste from the seating area. The simple gesture stood out amid the post-match scenes and showcased a strong sense of civic responsibility.

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Afghanistan Fan Wins Hearts After Picking Up Garbage From Stands

A video of the fan cleaning the stands surfaced on social media, drawing attention from cricket followers. While most spectators had already made their way out of the venue, the Afghanistan supporter could be seen moving through the rows and picking up the litter left behind.

The moment also served as a reminder about the importance of keeping sporting venues clean. Large cricket matches attract thousands of spectators, often leaving stadium staff with considerable cleaning work once the crowds depart.

The gesture provided a heartwarming conclusion to the T20I series, showing that memorable moments in cricket are not always created by the players on the field. Sometimes, a small act from a fan in the stands can leave an equally lasting impression.