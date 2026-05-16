Afghan Cricketer Rahmat Shah Dies At 32? Social Media Abuzz With Fake News Of Cricketer's Death; Check Truth Behind Viral Post | X

Kabul, May 16: Social media is abuzz with the fake news that Afghanistan cricketer Rahmat Shah has died at the age of 32. The confusion started after Afghanistan cricketer Karim Janat shared a condolence message on Instagram after which many users wrongly believed that Rahmat Shah himself has passed away.

However, there are reports that it is not the cricketer, but his mother who has passed away. Karim Janat's post was shared to mourn the death of Rahmat Shah's mother and to offer condolences to the Afghanistan batter and his family.

The confusion was created as the post was shared in Pashto and the users got the translation wrong. The message when translated on Instagram reads, "With great sadness, I heard the death of Rahmat Shah, the great player of Afghanistan national cricket team. This great tragedy made me and all cricket fans very sad. As myself and a cricket player, I express my deepest sympathy and condolences to Rehmat Shah and his family. May Allah grant the deceased Paradise, lighten her grave and give patience to her family to bear this great grief. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return."

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However, when it was translated on Google, it showed the reality. The original post reads, "I heard the news of the death of the respected mother of Rahmat Shah, the talented player of the national cricket team. This great tragedy made me and all cricket fans very sad. On my own behalf and as a cricket player, I express my deepest sympathy and condolences to Rahmat Shah and his respected family. May Allah grant the deceased Paradise, fill her grave with light, and give her family patience to bear this great sorrow. Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we shall return."

The confusion grew further as the post was shared with the picture of the cricketer. Karim Janat has earlier shared the tragic news of other Afghan cricketer's mother's deaths on his Instagram account.

The post quickly went viral on social media and the users started sharing the news on social media and mourning the death of the cricketer. Rahmat Shah is reportedly alive and the fans are urged not to spread misinformation about his death on social media.