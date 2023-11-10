AFG vs SA, CWC 2023: Afghanistan Crash To Consecutive Losses To End Campaign As South Africa Sneak Home By 5 Wickets

Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller. | (Credits: Twitter)

South Africa edged Afghanistan in what was bit of a seesaw battle in the 2023 World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Rassie van der Dussen scored a defiant half-century as South Africa prepared themselves for the big semi-final against Australia in Kolkata with a level-headed run-chase.

With Afghanistan requiring an improbable 400-run winning margin against the Proteas, Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and batted first. Unlike most games, openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz couldn't turn up and so did Rahmat Shah. The middle-order also made a hash of it as the Proteas send Afghanistan spiralling down, reducing them to 116-6.

Azmatullah Omarzai stands up for Afghanistan but left stranded:

By the time Afghanistan plummeted to 116-6, Afghanistan knew their group-stage elimination had been sealed, but Azmatullah Omarzai knew he had to dig in to give their spinners something to bowl at. The Proteas, like their few other games, struggled to bowl out the tail quickly.

Despite having only Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mujeeb ur Rahman for company, Omarzai helped Afghanistan add another 129 runs to the total.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)