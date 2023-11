Steve Smith. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australia's star batter Steve Smith has been experiencing symptoms of vertigo as the five-time champions prepare to take on Afghanistan on Tuesday in the 2023 World Cup clash in Mumbai. However, the right-hander remains hopeful of being fit for the clash, especially with a spot in the semi-finals up for grabs.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)