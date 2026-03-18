AFCON Final Shock: Senegal National Football Team Stripped Of Title After Walk-Off Protest, Morocco Declared Winners

X

The football world was left stunned after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) made a dramatic and unprecedented decision to overturn the result of the Africa Cup of Nations final, awarding Morocco national football team a 3-0 victory over Senegal national football team following a controversial walk-off protest.

The final, played in Rabat on January 18, initially ended in a 1-0 win for Senegal after extra time. However, the match was overshadowed by chaotic scenes late in regulation time when Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest of a controversial penalty awarded to Morocco after a VAR review. The protest caused a delay of over 15 minutes before Senegal eventually returned to complete the game, going on to score the winner in extra time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the match being completed, Morocco lodged an appeal, arguing that Senegal’s decision to leave the pitch constituted a breach of tournament rules. CAF’s Appeal Board agreed, citing Articles 82 and 84 of the competition regulations, which state that a team abandoning play without authorization can be deemed to have forfeited the match. As a result, Senegal were officially ruled to have forfeited the final, and the result was recorded as a 3-0 win in favor of Morocco.

The decision effectively stripped Senegal of what would have been their second AFCON title and handed Morocco their second continental crown, marking a historic but highly controversial reversal.

The ruling has sparked widespread debate across the football community. Senegal’s football federation has strongly criticized the verdict, reportedly calling it unjust and signaling plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Meanwhile, Moroccan authorities have defended the outcome, emphasizing the importance of adhering strictly to competition regulations.

This extraordinary turn of events has not only rewritten the result of one of Africa’s biggest football matches but also raised serious questions about discipline, governance, and the balance between sporting merit and regulatory enforcement in modern football.