AFC Women’s Asian Cup: Huge $4.8m cash prize for Chinese women’s football team after a record 9th title triumph; Jack Ma and Alibaba group too allocate prize money

A cash reward of US$4.8 million has been given to the Chinese women’s football team after they claimed a record ninth AFC Asian Cup title in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, reports South China Morning Post.

The “Steel Roses” completed a dramatic comeback to beat South Korea 3-2 in the final, overcoming a 2-0 deficit in the first half before scoring the winning goal in stoppage time for the prestigious trophy they last won in 2006.

As the newly crowned continental champions, the Chinese team walked away with a purse of$1 million offered by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Jack Ma and his Alibaba Group, who in 2019 announced $145 million to support women’s football for the next 10 years, said they would allocate an additional US$1.5 million in prize money to the players for their success, with another $473,000 for coach Shui and her backroom staff.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 03:27 PM IST