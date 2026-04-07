 'Ae DJ, Get In Man!': Rohit Sharma Angrily Yells At Mumbai Indians' Staff Member Ahead Of RR vs MI IPL Match 2026; Video
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HomeSports'Ae DJ, Get In Man!': Rohit Sharma Angrily Yells At Mumbai Indians' Staff Member Ahead Of RR vs MI IPL Match 2026; Video

'Ae DJ, Get In Man!': Rohit Sharma Angrily Yells At Mumbai Indians' Staff Member Ahead Of RR vs MI IPL Match 2026; Video

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma displayed his strict discipline during IPL 2026 in Guwahati when a staff member arrived late to the bus. Addressing him firmly with “Ae DJ, get in, man,” Rohit emphasized punctuality as essential. The incident drew attention from fans and commentators, highlighting his leadership style that balances approachability with firm discipline.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
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Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is known not just for his on-field brilliance but also for his strict stance on discipline and punctuality. During the IPL 2026 season in Guwahati, this side of Rohit was on full display when a staff member arrived late to the team bus.

With a firm tone, Rohit addressed the member, saying, “Ae DJ, get in, man,” emphasizing that timeliness is non-negotiable in his camp. The incident quickly became a talking point among fans and commentators, highlighting Rohit’s leadership style that balances approachability with discipline.

While he is admired for his calm nature on the field, moments like these reinforce that he expects the same commitment off the field as well. Punctuality, it seems, is as important to Mumbai Indians’ success as their cricketing skills, with Rohit Sharma leading by example and making it clear: there’s no room for tardiness under his watch.

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