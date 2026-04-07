'Ae DJ, Get In Man!': Rohit Sharma Angrily Yells At Mumbai Indians' Staff Member Ahead Of RR vs MI IPL Match 2026; Video

X

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is known not just for his on-field brilliance but also for his strict stance on discipline and punctuality. During the IPL 2026 season in Guwahati, this side of Rohit was on full display when a staff member arrived late to the team bus.

With a firm tone, Rohit addressed the member, saying, “Ae DJ, get in, man,” emphasizing that timeliness is non-negotiable in his camp. The incident quickly became a talking point among fans and commentators, highlighting Rohit’s leadership style that balances approachability with discipline.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While he is admired for his calm nature on the field, moments like these reinforce that he expects the same commitment off the field as well. Punctuality, it seems, is as important to Mumbai Indians’ success as their cricketing skills, with Rohit Sharma leading by example and making it clear: there’s no room for tardiness under his watch.