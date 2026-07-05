'Accountability Cannot Remain Optional': Abhishek Singhvi Slams Gautam Gambhir After Team India's Loss To England In 2nd T20

Abhishek Singhvi/CricketCentrl/X

Senior advocate and politician Abhishek Manu Singhvi has stirred debate on social media after criticizing Team India's performance and head coach Gautam Gambhir following India's defeat to England in the second T20I. Taking to X, Singhvi questioned the team's direction under Gambhir and also raised concerns over the continued selection of pacer Harshit Rana.

Reacting to the loss, Singhvi wrote, "Under Gautam Gambhir, Indian cricket seems to be losing its direction as much as its matches. The defeat against England is another reminder that reputation alone cannot coach a team. And one question refuses to go away: what value is Harshit Rana bringing to the XI that justifies the repeated backing? Accountability cannot remain optional."

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The post quickly gained traction online, with fans divided over the remarks. While some agreed that India's recent performances warrant tough questions and called for greater accountability from the coaching staff and selectors, others defended Gambhir, arguing that every team goes through transitional phases and should not be judged on a single defeat.

Singhvi's comments also put the spotlight on Harshit Rana, whose selection has been a talking point among cricket followers. The politician questioned what the fast bowler has contributed to justify his repeated opportunities in the playing XI, reigniting discussions over India's team combinations and selection strategy.

India's loss in the second T20I has intensified scrutiny over the team's performances, with criticism now extending beyond cricket experts to prominent public figures. As debates continue over Gambhir's coaching methods and team selection, Singhvi's strongly worded post has added another dimension to the conversation surrounding Indian cricket.