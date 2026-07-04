'Accha Toh Chal Raha Hai': Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Team India Snub With Hilarious One-Liner Amid IND vs ENG T20 Series | Video

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Former India T20I captain and star batter Suryakumar Yadav gave a characteristically light-hearted response when reporters told him that fans were missing him in the Indian jersey during the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. Caught by the media while interacting with journalists, Suryakumar smiled and replied in Hindi, "Mujhe? Aare accha toh chal raha hai," leaving everyone around him laughing. The brief but witty remark has since gone viral on social media, with fans praising SKY's calm and cheerful attitude despite being out of the national side.

Suryakumar's absence from the squad has been one of the biggest talking points of India's ongoing T20I series against England. The World Cup-winning skipper was left out after the selectors decided to hand the captaincy to Shreyas Iyer, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar citing form and long-term planning behind the decision. While many expected the 35-year-old to be disappointed, Suryakumar has consistently maintained a positive outlook, publicly wishing the Indian team success before the tour and now brushing off questions about his omission with trademark humour.

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The reporters' remark reflected the mood among a section of Indian cricket fans, many of whom believe the team's middle order has missed Suryakumar's explosive strokeplay and experience. Widely regarded as one of the finest T20 batters of his generation, SKY has built a reputation for changing games with his innovative shot-making and fearless approach. His absence has naturally sparked discussions whenever India's batting has come under pressure during the England series.

Despite not being part of the current squad, Suryakumar has stayed away from controversy. Instead of expressing frustration, he has chosen to support the team from the sidelines while keeping his focus on domestic cricket and future opportunities. His latest response further reinforced his positive mindset, suggesting that he remains unfazed by the speculation surrounding his international future.

Whether Suryakumar returns to the Indian T20 setup remains to be seen, but his one-line response has once again reminded fans why he remains one of the most popular personalities in Indian cricket. Even without wearing the India jersey at the moment, SKY continues to make headlines, this time not for a breathtaking innings, but for a witty answer that perfectly captured his easy-going personality.