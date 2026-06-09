Abu Dhabi T10 2026: ADCSH Takes Ownership, Introduces 10-Year Franchise Model And Global Growth Strategy

Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub launches a new ownership structure for the Abu Dhabi T10 ahead of the 2026 season | File Photo

Abu Dhabi, June 9: Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) has taken majority ownership and commercial rights control of the Abu Dhabi T10. The move turns cricket’s fastest format into an Abu Dhabi-owned and managed competition, supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Launched in 2017 by Shaji Ul Mulk, the T10 will now be run as a long-term national sporting asset. ADCSH has set out its priorities for this stage as stronger governance, improved player structuring and welfare, and a sharper commercial and broadcast platform. The aim is to give teams, players and partners greater certainty following the concerns raised in earlier seasons.

Matt Boucher, Chief Executive of ADCSH and the Abu Dhabi T10, said: “The Abu Dhabi T10 was born out of Shaji’s bold ambition and has grown into one of the world’s coolest cricket properties. We absolutely love the event and are incredibly excited at putting in place the foundations for its next stage of growth to ensure we reach the highest summit possible. We know there is important work ahead across several key pillars: strengthened governance, improved player structuring and a more decisive and enhanced commercial and broadcast platform.”

Under the new licence from the Emirates Cricket Board, the tournament will offer ten-year licences to a selection of existing teams alongside new international franchise partners. Eight franchises and prospective ownership groups will be invited to take part through a formal Invitation to Tender process, with further details to be announced.

His Excellency Aref Al Awani, Chairman of the Board at ADCSH and General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “This is a strategic evolution of the tournament which signals strengthened governance, institutional credibility, and a clear global growth strategy for the sport’s fastest format. This marks a new start for a tournament that has already demonstrated global relevance in a short timeframe, while building a growing fanbase in Abu Dhabi where we can pivot our community ambitions.”

The 2026 edition will be played from 7 to 20 November at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the first full season under the new structure. Squad rules have been revised so that each team makes two direct signings, an icon and one platinum player, and builds the rest of its squad through a draft. Every playing eleven will field nine overseas players and at least two from the UAE. The change opens a clearer route for UAE and associate cricketers.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, said: “The Emirates Cricket Board supports the new framework of Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, now in place for the Abu Dhabi T10. The tournament has established itself as an innovative format within the global cricket calendar and, under this structure, is well-positioned to continue contributing to the UAE’s sporting landscape.”

The format has built a sizeable audience in a short time. The 2025 edition generated US$512 million in media value and 687 million global social media impressions, according to an independent report by GSIQ. ADCSH has said it intends to take that reach further, and has welcomed the wider growth of cricket across the Middle East, including the emerging competitions in neighbouring countries.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International, described the move as “an important step in the continued evolution of the iconic T10 brand.” He added: “I am thrilled with the partnership and confident that the Abu Dhabi T10 now has the structure, expertise, and institutional backing required to realise its full potential.”

Further announcements on the franchise process and the 2026 season will follow in the coming months.

About the Abu Dhabi T10

The Abu Dhabi T10 is a professional T10 cricket league founded in 2017 and played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Each side bats for ten overs, producing matches of roughly 90 minutes. The tournament is owned and managed by Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Cricket Board.

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About Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH)

Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub is the Abu Dhabi-based organisation responsible for cricket and multi-sport events at the Zayed Cricket Stadium and its associated venues. It owns and manages the Abu Dhabi T10.

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