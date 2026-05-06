'Absolutely Sensational': Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's Remark For Harsha Bhogle's 'Lookalike' Sparks Buzz Among Fans Amid IPL 2026

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A social media exchange involving former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and commentator Harsha Bhogle has stirred fresh debate among cricket fans, highlighting ongoing tensions within the commentary space.

The episode began when an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video of a person resembling Bhogle dancing, tagging Sivaramakrishnan with the question, “Sir, have you seen this dance of Harsha?” Responding with “Absolutely sensational,” Sivaramakrishnan appeared to take a subtle dig, with many interpreting the remark as sarcasm rather than praise.

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This was not an isolated instance. In another post, a user criticized Bhogle’s commentary, particularly a moment where he praised Rohan Jaitley during a match at a stadium named after his father. The user went as far as calling Bhogle the “most annoying commentator,” mocking his reputation as the “Voice of Cricket.”

Sivaramakrishnan responded with a more pointed take by saying, "I was present when this SR started. Doull started the whole thing,so The Voice decided 1way to get at Kohli. Is there a motive that Rohit is better than VK. Both are great and awesome."

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The remarks have sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans supported Sivaramakrishnan’s candid approach, others viewed his comments as unnecessary criticism of a respected commentator. The incident reflects the growing scrutiny of cricket pundits in the age of social media, where every remark, on or off air, can quickly become part of a larger narrative.