Absolutely Ridiculous! Anders Antonsen Pulls Off Incredible 'No-Look' Winner At BWF World Championships 2026 | Video

Anders Antonsen Pulls Off Incredible 'No-Look' Winner | badminton_global/Instagram

Danish badminton star Anders Antonsen produced a moment of pure brilliance at the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi, pulling off an outrageous no-look shot to win a point and leave fans stunned.

During his match, Antonsen found himself in a difficult position as the rally unfolded. Instead of fully turning towards the shuttle, the Danish shuttler improvised brilliantly, producing a no-look return that caught his opponent off guard and landed perfectly to secure the point.

The audacious effort showcased Antonsen's incredible reflexes, awareness and ability to improvise under pressure. The unusual stroke immediately grabbed attention, with the point quickly becoming one of the eye-catching moments from his World Championships campaign.

Antonsen entered the tournament as one of the leading contenders in men's singles and has already established himself as a regular presence on the World Championships podium.

Antonsen's no-look winner added another highlight to his campaign and demonstrated why his creativity and unpredictability make him such an entertaining player to watch. The spectacular shot was a perfect example of the Danish star's ability to turn even an awkward situation into a moment of magic.