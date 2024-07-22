'Absolute Thorough Professionals': Coach Gautam Gambhir Confirms His Support Staff For India's Tour Of Sri Lanka; Video

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday confirmed that Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate will be joining his support staff on the tour of Sri Lanka.

Nayar and ten Doeschate will be the assistant coaches in the Indian squad and will report to Gambhir. The BCCI however, is yet make an official announcement about the appointments of Nayar and ten Doeschate.

Gambhir will be reunited with the duo in Sri Lanka after working with them in IPL 2024 for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Nayar and Doeschate were the assistant coaches at KKR while Gambhir was their mentor during the triumphant season.

"I have worked closely with Abhishek and Ryan in last two months at IPL with KKR. Both Absolute professionals and hopefully have a successful stint with the Indian team as coaches," Gambhir said at the press conference held in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BCCI agrees to most of GG's demands

Gambhir himself asked for Nayar and Doeschate in his support staff which the BCCI agreed. He also confirmed that former India cricketer Sairaj Bahutule and current India fielding T Dilip will also be a part of the coaching group going ahead.

"They (BCCI) have agreed to most of the things I have asked for. I am really surprised when I was reading all those news. Abhishek, as assistant coach, Ryan, as assistant coach.

"I personally feel they could be assistant coaches, who can involve themselves more in all three departments rather than just one. That’s the reason we now have two assistant coaches. That’s the way we will go forward as well. Yes, you will get to know the exact support staff once the Sri Lanka tour is over. Abhishek is there, Sairaj Bahutule is there, Dilip is there and Ryan ten Doeschate is going to join in Colombo," Gambhir concluded.

Final coaching staff revealed

Both Nayar and Doeschate will have to quit their coaching jobs at KKR, like Gambhir had to leave the franchise as team mentor after becoming the head coach. After the tour of Sri Lanka, it is expected that Nayar will become the batting coach, Doeschate will be assistant coach while former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel will be the bowling coach of the Team India. Dilip will continue as the fielding coach on a permanent basis.