Abrar Ahmed's Old Controversial Posts Mocking Operation Sindoor Resurface On Social Media After Sunrisers Leeds Sign Him For 'The Hundred' Tournament

abrarahmedpak01/SheetalPronamo/Instagram/X

The signing of Pakistan mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed by Sunrisers Leeds for the 2026 edition of The Hundred has sparked renewed controversy after several of his old social media posts resurfaced online.

One widely circulated post from March 2025 shows Abrar allegedly mocking the Indian Air Force. In the post, he posed with a cup of tea, captioned: “Having the last cup of FANTASTIC evening TEA before Ramadan begins,” a reference to the 2019 Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman incident, which was brought up again during Operation Sindoor. The post drew sharp criticism from Indian cricket fans, who interpreted it as disrespectful to the Indian armed forces.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the resurfacing of these posts, social media erupted with calls for accountability. Many users criticized Kavya Maran and demanded a boycott of Sunrisers Hyderabad, given the franchise’s connection with Sunrisers Leeds. Hashtags demanding action and boycott began trending, reflecting growing anger among fans over the perceived insensitivity.

The controversy underscores the challenges sports franchises face when selecting international players in politically sensitive contexts. While the Sunrisers management emphasized that Abrar was chosen purely for his cricketing abilities, debates continue on social media about the implications of his past comments.

As the 2026 season of The Hundred approaches, the situation remains under the spotlight, with fans, media, and analysts closely monitoring the reactions to Abrar Ahmed’s inclusion in the tournament.

Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Severe Backlash Over Pakistani Player Abrar Ahmed's Signing

The official social media account of Sunrisers Leeds was reportedly suspended shortly after the franchise signed Pakistan mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed during the 2026 player auction for The Hundred, triggering widespread debate online.

According to reports, the franchise’s official account on X suddenly became inaccessible after the team secured Abrar Ahmed for £190,000 in the auction. The unexpected suspension came amid a wave of reactions from fans on social media, many of whom were discussing the controversial signing.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The move by Sunrisers Leeds drew attention because the franchise is owned by the Sun Group, the same organization that owns Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Pakistani players have not participated in the IPL since 2009 due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, making the signing particularly notable.

Despite earlier speculation that Indian-owned teams might avoid Pakistani players in the English competition, Sunrisers Leeds went ahead and signed Abrar after a bidding battle with Trent Rockets. The Pakistani leg-spinner eventually secured a contract worth £190,000 (around $254,000).

The signing got severe backlash

Abrar Ahmed, who made his international debut for Pakistan in 2024, has built a reputation as a “mystery spinner” in T20 cricket. In 38 Twenty20 matches for Pakistan, he has taken 52 wickets with an economy rate of 6.67, making him a valuable addition for Sunrisers Leeds ahead of the tournament.

The development also sparked heated discussions online due to the political sensitivities surrounding India-Pakistan relations in cricket. Some fans questioned the decision of an Indian-linked franchise signing a Pakistani player, while others defended the move, arguing that sports should remain separate from politics.

As the controversy continues to generate debate on social media, neither the franchise nor the platform has provided a detailed explanation regarding the suspension of the team’s official account. Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed’s signing remains one of the most talked-about moments from the 2026 auction of The Hundred.