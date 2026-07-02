Abhishek Sharma Performs Unique Vision-Training Drill With Ball To Sharpen His Eyes During IND vs ENG 1st T20 | Video

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As Team India geared up for their innings in the first T20I against England, opener Abhishek Sharma grabbed attention with a unique pre-match routine that quickly caught the eye of fans on social media. Instead of taking throwdowns or simply stretching, the left-hander was seen performing visualization exercises using a cricket ball, highlighting the growing importance of mental preparation in modern-day cricket.

In the now-viral clip, Abhishek can be seen holding a cricket ball close to his face and carefully shifting his focus as he tracks its movement with his eyes. The exercise, commonly used by elite athletes across multiple sports, is designed to sharpen visual focus, improve hand-eye coordination, and enhance concentration before stepping onto the field. Such drills help batters train their eyes to pick up the ball earlier, improving reaction time against high-speed bowling.

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Visualization and vision training have become an integral part of many international teams' preparations in recent years. Batters often combine these exercises with mental imagery, where they picture themselves executing successful shots against different bowlers before walking out to the crease. By mentally rehearsing various match scenarios, players aim to boost confidence while preparing themselves for the challenges ahead.

Abhishek, known for his fearless strokeplay and aggressive approach at the top of the order, appeared completely focused as he went through the routine moments before India's innings began. The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, with many fans praising the youngster's dedication to improving every aspect of his game. Others were intrigued by the drill, with several asking whether the technique could genuinely help sharpen a batter's vision.

The moment served as another reminder of how cricket has evolved beyond physical training alone. Along with fitness, skill development, and tactical planning, mental conditioning and vision exercises have become essential components of elite performance. Whether or not the routine translated into success on the scoreboard, Abhishek Sharma's meticulous preparation certainly left fans fascinated ahead of India's batting display against England.