 Abhishek Sharma Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai With His Mother Ahead Of MI VS SRH IPL 2026 Clash | VIDEO
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HomeSportsAbhishek Sharma Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai With His Mother Ahead Of MI VS SRH IPL 2026 Clash | VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai With His Mother Ahead Of MI VS SRH IPL 2026 Clash | VIDEO

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma is in Mumbai as he gears up for the clash against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 on Wednesday. A day before the game, India;s T20 World Cup winner was seen seeking blessings at the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple alongside his mother.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, April 28, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
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Abhishek Sharma visits Siddhivinayak temple with his mother | Instagram/voompla

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma is in Mumbai as he gears up for the clash against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 on Wednesday. A day before the game, India;s T20 World Cup winner was seen seeking blessings at the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple alongside his mother.

Abhishek Sharma's IPL 2026 heroics

Abhishek Sharma's return to form has been a major boost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 2016 champions have overcome a slow start to push themselves into playoff contention.

Sharma is the tournament's leading run-getter at the top of the order, scoring 380 runs at a blistering strike rate of 212.29.

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