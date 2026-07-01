Abhishek Sharma Becomes Fastest Batter To Hit 100 T20I Sixes During IND Vs ENG 1st T20I; 6th Indian To Achieve Feat

Abhishek Sharma | X

Durham, July 1: India opener Abhishek Sharma created a new T20I record during the first match against England at Durham on Wednesday. The left-handed batter became the fastest player from Full Member nations to hit 100 sixes in T20 International cricket.

Abhishek reached the milestone in just 785 balls. He got there after hitting two sixes in his first nine deliveries while opening the batting with Sanju Samson.

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Joins Elite List

With this feat, Abhishek surpassed West Indies batter Evin Lewis, who had reached 100 T20I sixes in 789 balls. Finn Allen (871), Tim David (931), Colin Munro (963) and Suryakumar Yadav (1,007) complete the top six.

Sixth Indian To Reach the Landmark

Abhishek also became the sixth Indian batter to hit 100 or more sixes in T20Is. Rohit Sharma leads the list with 205 sixes, followed by Suryakumar Yadav (179), Hardik Pandya (126), Virat Kohli (124), Abhishek Sharma (100) and KL Rahul (99).

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Aggressive Knock Sets the Tone

The milestone came during Abhishek's attacking knock in the first T20I against England, where he gave India a strong start with his aggressive batting.

Smashes Fastest Fifty

Abhishek Sharma smashed the fastest fifty scored by an Indian batsman in England. He broke KL Rahul's record of 27-ballo fifty which came at Manchester in 2028.

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Abhishek scored his half-century in just 20 balls in the first T20I against England with 6 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 250. Abhishek Sharma helped Team India to a good start after early setbacks as Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan departed inside the Powerplay.