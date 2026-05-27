'Ab Ki Baar Kohli Sarkar': Chants For Virat Kohli Echoes Around Dharamshala Stadium As RCB Reach IPL 2026 Final | Video

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The electrifying IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans delivered plenty of unforgettable moments, but one hilarious fan chant involving Virat Kohli stole the spotlight and quickly went viral across social media.

As Kohli took his position near the boundary line during Gujarat Titans’ innings at the picturesque Dharamshala stadium, the crowd erupted with chants of “Ab Ki Baar Kohli Sarkar.” The slogan echoed throughout the venue as fans passionately cheered for the RCB superstar.

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Kohli, known for his animated personality and close connection with supporters, appeared amused by the chants. The star RCB batter has once again been central to Bengaluru’s campaign, delivering crucial performances and leading from the front in high-pressure matches.

The atmosphere became even more special as RCB dominated the contest against Gujarat Titans. Bengaluru’s all-round performance secured a massive victory and booked their place in the IPL 2026 final in emphatic fashion. While the on-field heroics grabbed headlines, moments like these showcased why Kohli remains one of the most beloved figures in world cricket.

From playful celebrations to viral crowd moments, the former RCB captain continues to create magic both on and off the field. And if the chants from Dharamsala are anything to go by, fans truly believe this could finally be RCB’s year “Ab Ki Baar Kohli Sarkar.”