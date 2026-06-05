AB de Villiers Wins Hearts By Playing Cricket With Locals In Mumbai After RCB's IPL 2026 Triumph | Video

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Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend AB de Villiers once again won the hearts of cricket fans after being spotted playing cricket with locals at a ground in Mumbai following RCB’s memorable IPL 2026 title triumph.

The South African great, who remains one of the most beloved figures in RCB's history, was seen enjoying a casual game with local cricketers and fans. Videos of the interaction quickly spread across social media, with spectators thrilled to share the field with one of the most innovative batters the sport has ever seen.

Fresh from witnessing RCB's successful IPL 2026 campaign, de Villiers appeared relaxed and cheerful as he joined the local players. The former batter was seen exchanging smiles, chatting with fans, and showcasing glimpses of the extraordinary shot-making ability that earned him the nickname “Mr. 360” during his illustrious career.

The sight of de Villiers playing on a local ground resonated deeply with cricket lovers. Despite being one of the game's biggest stars, the former South African captain has always been known for his humility and close connection with fans. His willingness to spend time with everyday cricketers highlighted the qualities that have made him a fan favorite across the globe.

For RCB supporters, the moment carried extra significance. De Villiers played a pivotal role in shaping the franchise's identity over more than a decade and remains closely associated with the Bengaluru-based team. Following RCB's IPL 2026 title victory, many fans credited former stars like de Villiers for helping build the culture and legacy that eventually led to championship success.