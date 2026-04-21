'Aare Dekhlo Bhai!': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gives 'Side-Eye' Gesture As Fans Keep Chanting His Name Outside Team Bus Amid IPL 2026 Buzz; Video

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A light-hearted yet viral moment involving Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has caught the attention of cricket fans after footage surfaced of him reacting to supporters outside the team bus.

The incident reportedly took place as the Rajasthan Royals squad was leaving the stadium following a recent IPL 2026 fixture. A group of enthusiastic fans gathered near the bus and repeatedly called out Sooryavanshi’s name, chanting, “Aare dekhlo bhai!” in an attempt to get his attention.

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As the calls continued, the young batter was seen giving a subtle side-eye glance from inside the bus, a reaction that quickly went viral across social media platforms. Fans online were quick to turn the moment into memes, with many describing it as a mix of surprise, amusement, and playful irritation.

Sooryavanshi, who has emerged as one of the most talked-about young talents in the IPL setup, has often drawn large crowds eager to catch a glimpse of him after matches. While the interaction was brief and harmless, it highlighted the growing popularity of the youngster among supporters.