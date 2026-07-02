Aarav Sancheti Retains U-19 Heyball National Title After Beating Mohammed Mustafa 6-4 |

Dehradun: Maharashtra’s Aarav Sancheti overcame mid-match blues and a resurgent Mohammed Mustafa of Karnataka, winning 6-4 to retain his junior boys’ (U-19) title in the second Heyball National Championships late on Tuesday evening.

Champion Sancheti, 15, began in whirlwind fashion, jumping to a quick 3-0 lead in the race-to-6 title clash. However, promising 13-year-old Mustafa rallied in splendid style, pulling back two racks to take the fight to his rival.

Sancheti could have gone up 4-2 but missed an easy black to the top right-hand pocket. Mustafa took the offering with glee, making a fine clearance to restore parity. The two cueists then split the next two racks as well.

Playing much more confidently now, Mustafa began to call the shots. He could have gone up 5-4, but missed the final black along the rail. Sancheti, with all his stripes on the table, fought back with a brilliant clearance to go up 5-4.

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The script was similar in the tenth rack, with Mustafa doing the front-running before Sancheti clawed his way back. The Karnataka cueist missed the final solid to the centre pocket, allowing Sancheti to clear the three remaining stripes and walk away with the title.

This was the Pune lad’s fifth National crown of the year. He had earlier completed a treble at the billiards and snooker Nationals (in January) and the 9-ball pool title in April.

In the girls’ section, reigning champion Natasha Chethan of Karnataka powered into the final with a 4-0 rout of Delhi’s Aleina Khanna. The Bengaluru lass will take on Padmakshee C for the title. The Tamil Nadu cueist overcame Gianna Rego of Maharashtra in a shootout after tying 3-3 in regulation time.

Results: Junior boys: Final: Aarav Sancheti (Mah) bt Mohammed Mustafa (Kar) 6-4.

Third place playoff: Aatif Ansari (MP) bt Arnav Sharma (HP) 3-3 (shootout).

Semis: Sancheti bt Sharma 5-4; Mustafa bt Ansari 5-1.

Junior girls: Semis: Natasha Chethan (Kar) bt Aleina Khanna (Del) 4-0; Padmakshee C (TN) bt Gianna Rego (Mah) 3-3 (shootout).

Final standings (Boys): 1. Aarav Sancheti (Mah), 2. Mohammed Mustafa (Kar); 3. Aatif Ansari (MP); 4. Arnav Sharma (HP); 5. Karan Sheshadri (Kar); 6. S Mohd Moin (Guj); 7. Hira (Pun); 8. Aagam Gangwal (MP).