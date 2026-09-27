'Aapne Humko Chhatrachhaya Di Hai': Axar Patel Gives Hilarious Response After Getting Caught In Rain Alongside Abhishek Sharma Ahead Of Asian Games 2026 | Video

Axar Patel Gives Hilarious Response After Getting Caught In Rain Alongside Abhishek Sharma | Cric_Mukku/X

Team India’s stay in Japan ahead of their Asian Games 2026 campaign has already produced some memorable off-field moments, with Axar Patel once again leaving fans amused with his hilarious sense of humour.

While travelling in Japan, the Indian cricket team was caught in the rain. As Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma looked for shelter, a person stepped in and held an umbrella over the two cricketers, protecting them from the downpour.

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Axar, in his trademark humorous style, thanked the person with a rather grand Hindi phrase, saying, “Aapne humko chhatrachhaya di hai.” The amusing choice of words instantly made the moment memorable, with Axar turning a simple act of kindness into a light-hearted interaction.

The Indian team has been enjoying some downtime in Japan alongside their preparations for the Asian Games. The men's cricket squad includes Axar, Abhishek, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar and several other prominent names. The men's cricket competition at the Asian Games is scheduled from September 24 to October 3.

With the Asian Games campaign now underway, moments like Axar's “chhatrachhaya” comment offer fans a glimpse of the lighter side of Team India as the players balance their preparations with some fun during their time in Japan.