'Aaj Sunday Hai Kya?': Irfan Pathan's Savage Dig At Pakistan Team Goes Viral After Team India's Asia Cup Win

Irfan Pathan's Savage Dig At Pakistan Team Goes Viral | Irfan Pathan/X

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan revived his famous “Sunday” jibe after India Women thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday. Despite the match being played on a Saturday, Pathan took to social media with a cheeky post that instantly reminded fans of his long-running banter aimed at Pakistan.

“Aaj Sunday hai kya?” Pathan wrote on X, translating to “Is it Sunday today?” The post quickly caught attention because of its connection to his viral social media tradition during India-Pakistan clashes. Pathan had previously used the “Sunday” reference after India’s victories over Pakistan, turning it into one of his most recognisable pieces of cricket banter.

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India produced a dominant performance in the contest, first dismantling Pakistan’s batting lineup for just 55 runs. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat were the standout performers with the ball, claiming three wickets each as India’s spin attack completely exposed Pakistan’s batting struggles.

The target proved to be a mere formality for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, who chased down 56 runs in just 8.4 overs while losing three wickets. Harmanpreet remained unbeaten on 18, while Deepti Sharma finished unbeaten on 12 as India sealed another emphatic victory over their arch-rivals.

The victory also completed India’s perfect group-stage campaign in the Women’s Asia Cup, with Harmanpreet and Co. winning all three of their matches against Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan. Pakistan, meanwhile, now face a crucial final group-stage encounter against Hong Kong, with their hopes of reaching the semi-finals depending on the result. Pathan’s “Sunday” post, meanwhile, added another entertaining chapter to the intense India-Pakistan rivalry.