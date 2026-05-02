'Aaj Khel Rahe Hai': Suresh Raina Confirms MS Dhoni Return For CSK Vs MI Clash In Chennai | VIDEO

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have been constants for CSK. | Photo: BCCI/IPL

CSK fans have been waiting for MS Dhoni to return to the playing XI as he continues to recover from a calf strain. In a big boost to their hopes, former CSK superstar and long time MS Dhoni teammate Suresh Raina has seemingly confirmed that 'Thala' will return to action for the CSK vs MI clash at Chepauk on Saturday.

During his appearance on Star Sports, Suresh Raina hinted that Dhoni will return to the line up. When Jatin Sapru and Aakash Copra quizzed the 'Chinna Thala' whether Dhoni was to play, Raina's response was telling.

"Aaj khel rahe hai shayad," he said. When probed whether he was actually playing, Raina simply responded with a 'Haa'.

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MS Dhoni fitness update

"MS is going really well. Hopefully, he'll be back as soon as possible. I'm not sure if that will be tomorrow or the match after, but he's progressing well, " batting coach Michael Hussey added.

"Once he feels confident in his calf, I'm sure he'll give the signal that he's ready to go. At the moment, we're guided by him. We're waiting. I think all of Chennai is waiting," he added.