'Aa Jao Phir Ek Din': Rohit Sharma's Witty One-Liner To Journalists During Team India's Practice Session Goes Viral Ahead Of New Zealand ODI Series | Video

Rohit Sharma's Witty One-Liner To Journalists During Team India's Practice Session Goes Viral | stlucia_92off41/X

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma once again entertained everyone with his trademark humour as he engaged in a light-hearted exchange with journalists during a practice session ahead of the upcoming India vs New Zealand 2026 ODI series.

Ahead of the series, Rohit appeared to be in a cheerful mood during India's training session in Auckland. While padded up in his training kit and walking out for practice, the former Indian captain was approached by a few journalists, who appreciated him for his new show, 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma'. The Hindi-language family game and talk show is hosted by Rohit and has attracted attention among his fans.

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Rohit Sharma's Witty One-Liner To Journalists During Team India's Practice Session Goes Viral

Rohit responded by asking the journalists whether they had watched the show. When they confirmed that they had, the Indian opener playfully invited them to come on the show. The interaction continued with Rohit exchanging a few light-hearted remarks with the media. His amusing comment, "Aa jao phir ek din," added to the cheerful atmosphere and showcased his friendly relationship with journalists.

A video of the interaction has surfaced on social media, with Rohit's amusing response catching the attention of cricket fans. The former Indian captain's off-field humour once again became a talking point as he prepared for the upcoming assignment against New Zealand.

The five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland. With both Rohit and Kohli having retired from Test and T20I cricket, their focus remains firmly on the 50-over format as India continue building towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.