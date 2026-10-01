'A True Hero': Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina And Other Sporting Personalities Praise Captain Smit Machchhar For His Bravery After Mid-Air Cockpit Attack

Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina And Other Sporting Personalities Praise Captain Smit Machchhar | X

Several former Indian cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Aakash Chopra, have applauded Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage after the Indian Flydubai pilot helped avert a major mid-air tragedy.

Machchhar was piloting a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv when he was attacked by his co-pilot, who allegedly attempted to sabotage the aircraft. Despite sustaining serious injuries, Machchhar managed to help prevent the situation from escalating and played a key role in enabling the aircraft to be brought under control. The flight eventually made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The captain's actions have drawn widespread praise, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a "hero" and saying his courage and resolve helped save lives and avert a major tragedy.

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The incident has also triggered an outpouring of support from the sporting community. Dhawan, Raina and Chopra were among the cricketers who applauded Machchhar's bravery, adding their voices to the widespread appreciation for the Indian pilot.

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Machchhar's actions have received praise beyond India as well, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commending the pilot and other individuals involved in preventing what could have been a major disaster.