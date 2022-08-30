e-Paper Get App

'A star in making': Netizens react after video of pacer Naseem Shah in tears during Ind vs Pak tie goes viral, watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 03:58 PM IST
article-image

Netizens hailed Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, after the pacer was seen crying while walking back to the dressing room during the Asia Cup 2022 match against India in Dubai on Sunday, August 28.

The incident occurred during the 18th over of India's innings. The debutant, while bowling to Ravindra Jadeja, suffered cramps and fell to the ground while wincing in pain.

After some treatment, the debutant was back on his feet but appeared to be struggling. He managed to fight it off and finished the over.

The right-arm pacer returned to the dressing room but was left teary-eyed.

Shah finished his four overs with figures of 2-27 which included the wicket of India opener KL Rahul. Chasing 148, the Men in Blue managed to win the match by five wickets.

Twitterati lauded the pacer for his effort despite suffering from pain.

Here are a few reactions

Read Also
Pakistan's Naseem Shah becomes youngest player to grab a Test hat-trick
article-image
HomeSports'A star in making': Netizens react after video of pacer Naseem Shah in tears during Ind vs Pak tie goes viral, watch

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Metro line-3 trial run begins

Mumbai updates: Metro line-3 trial run begins

Rajasthan recorded highest number of rape cases for third consecutive year: NCRB

Rajasthan recorded highest number of rape cases for third consecutive year: NCRB

45,026 females committed suicide in 2021 in India, over half were housewives: Report

45,026 females committed suicide in 2021 in India, over half were housewives: Report

In pics: Virat Kohli sweats it out ahead of Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong

In pics: Virat Kohli sweats it out ahead of Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong

More than 13,000 students died by suicide last year, Maharashtra tops: NCRB report 2021

More than 13,000 students died by suicide last year, Maharashtra tops: NCRB report 2021