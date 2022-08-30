'A star in making': Netizens react after video of pacer Naseem Shah in tears during Ind vs Pak tie goes viral, watch

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens hailed Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, after the pacer was seen crying while walking back to the dressing room during the Asia Cup 2022 match against India in Dubai on Sunday, August 28.

The incident occurred during the 18th over of India's innings. The debutant, while bowling to Ravindra Jadeja, suffered cramps and fell to the ground while wincing in pain.

After some treatment, the debutant was back on his feet but appeared to be struggling. He managed to fight it off and finished the over.

The right-arm pacer returned to the dressing room but was left teary-eyed.

Shah finished his four overs with figures of 2-27 which included the wicket of India opener KL Rahul. Chasing 148, the Men in Blue managed to win the match by five wickets.

Twitterati lauded the pacer for his effort despite suffering from pain.

Here are a few reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)