 'A Special Day I'll Cherish Forever': Rashid Khan Picks Up 5-fer As Son Watches Him Play For The First Time
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HomeSports'A Special Day I'll Cherish Forever': Rashid Khan Picks Up 5-fer As Son Watches Him Play For The First Time

'A Special Day I'll Cherish Forever': Rashid Khan Picks Up 5-fer As Son Watches Him Play For The First Time

Rashid Khan picked up a stunning five-wicket haul for MI London in their The Hundred clash against the Manchester Super Giants. Khan returned with figures of 5/17, his best ever to win the player of the match award. Later on Instagram, the Afghanistan superstar revealed that it was the first game his young son had come to watch him play, making it a 'special day'.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
'A Special Day I'll Cherish Forever': Rashid Khan Picks Up 5-fer As Son Watches Him Play For The First Time

Rashid Khan delivered his best ever bowling performance in The Hundred on the day his son watched him play in a heartwarming moment on Sunday. Khan spun a web around the Manchester Super Giants picking up 5/17 in his 20 delivers. He later revealed that it was 'special day' given his son Azlan was watching him live in action for the first time.

"A special day I’ll cherish forever. My little son’s first time watching me play, and I was blessed to win Man of the Match. My greatest supporter, my biggest blessing, my lucky charm, Azlan," Rashid Khan wrote on Instagram.

Rashid Khan's spell had the MSG in tatters, handing them a dominant 45-run win at the Kia Oval. The victory makes them climb up to second in The Hundred's points table.

The Afghanistan T20I captain had welcomed his baby boy earlier this year while playing in the IPL 2026 with the Gujarat Titans. In the post match images, Rashid had him in his arms, with Azlan sporting a cute GT jersey.

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