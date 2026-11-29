Sufyan Moqim Takes Dig At India After Pakistan Shaheens Reach Rising Stars Asia Cup Final |

Pakistan spinner Sufyan Moqim has taken a cheeky dig at India after Pakistan Shaheens booked their place in the final of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. Moqim shared a picture of himself holding a cup of tea on social media, in a reference to the famous tea incident involving former Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman in 2019.

Moqim's dig at India A

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Moqim posted the picture with the caption "A perfect cup of tea and unfinished story." The timing is particularly interesting with Pakistan Shaheens reaching the Rising Stars Asia Cup final.

it was expected to be another India vs Pakistan clash but India failed to win their semi-final against Sri Lanka. Earlier, India A and Pakistan A faced off in a high intensity clash with the contest marred by constant clashes among the players.

Moqim was also involved in a heated confrontation with Harshit Rana. He later revealed that the India pacer was allegedly using abusive language when Pakistan's batters came out to bat.

What is the fantastic tea meme?

The reference dates back to February 2019, when Abhinandan's MiG-21 aircraft was shot down during an aerial confrontation between India and Pakistan. He was captured by Pakistani forces, and a video of him during his captivity showed him drinking tea and praising it. When asked about the beverage, Abhinandan famously replied, "The tea is fantastic."

The remark became a popular meme in Pakistan and was repeatedly used to mock India. It also featured in a Pakistani advertisement during the 2019 Cricket World Cup, which took a dig at the Indian cricket team using Abhinandan's appearance and his famous response.