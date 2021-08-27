A look at how much Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are earning from their new deals

In early August, Lionel Messi joined French side Paris Saint-Germain in the most high-profile player move of the summer in Europe.

Reports state that Messi's two-year contract with PSG gives him a $41 million (Rs 301 cr) annual net salary, including bonuses. The contract also contemplates an option for a third year.

In addition, The Athletic tacks on a near $30-million signing bonus, while Forbes reports that the player will also get a cut of player image rights, including jersey sales, which could potentially bump his annual salary up to the $75 million range.

Meanwhile Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will make a stunning return to the Old Trafford after both parties agreed a fee with Juventus for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Ronaldo is expected to sign a two-year deal subject to being granted a visa and passing a medical, with United having agreed to pay an initial €20m (₹173 crore) to the Italian club plus up to €3m in bonuses.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 10:59 PM IST