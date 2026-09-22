'A Jersey For A Lifetime': Lionel Messi Unveils Special No. 10 Argentina Kit Ahead Of Final International Farewell Match | X

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi unveiled a special jersey he would wear during his farewell international game on home soil.

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The Argentina national side will play three friendlies in the country from September 21 to October 6, as per AFA's official website. Lionel Scaloni's side will have a match on September 30 against Bolivia at Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in the province of Cordoba. The other two fixtures will be held at River Plate's Stadium, one against Burkina Faso on October 3 and on October 6 against Benin. Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso will attend the last friendly on October 6.

Posting on Instagram, Messi unveiled a jersey bearing his name and iconic jersey number 10 in bold gold colours, with a pattern at the back of jersey.

"Último partido… Una camiseta para toda la vida One last match… A jersey for a lifetime," posted Messi.

Messi will be getting a chance to say his final goodbye to the fans and international football on home soil.

Messi announced his retirement from the national team earlier in September, bringing the curtain down on a decorated international career that began with his senior debut in 2005. He became Argentina's most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, while guiding the country to three major international titles. He made 203 appearances and scored 203 goals for Argentina.

The 39-year-old's Argentina journey included several years of disappointment before he finally delivered major silverware.

After losing the 2014 World Cup final to Germany and the 2016 Copa America final to Chile, Messi helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa America, ending a 28-year wait for a major trophy. He then led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, scoring twice in the final against France before converting his penalty in the shootout as Argentina won 4-2 after the match ended 3-3 following extra time.

Argentina retained the Copa America title in 2024, adding another major trophy to Messi's international honours.

His World Cup career spanned six editions from 2006 to 2026, with 21 goals in 34 appearances, ending as the second-highest goal-scorer of all time. At the 2026 World Cup, he scored eight goals and provided four assists, including his first World Cup hat-trick against Algeria. Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, will continue his club career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer despite stepping away from international football.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)