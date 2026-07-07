'A Despicable Woman': Kylian Mbappé Slams Paraguayan Senator Over Racist Remarks After France's FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Over Paraguay | Video | X

New York: France star Kylian Mbappé on Monday condemned a Paraguayan senator over racist remarks she made following Paraguay's loss to France in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Mbappé called Celeste Amarilla, a senator from Paraguay's Liberal Radical Party, a “despicable woman” who was “unworthy” of serving in Paraguay's Congress.

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“Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup,” Mbappé wrote on X.

Amarilla posted a series of racist comments on X after Mbappé converted the winning penalty in France's victory over Paraguay on Saturday, mocking the French captain's origins, upbringing, education and appearance. France advanced to the quarterfinals, where it will face Morocco on Thursday.

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The Paraguayan government released a statement Monday afternoon condemning Amarilla's remarks as “contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity that our country promotes.” It added that the senator's comments do not represent either the Paraguayan government or the Paraguayan people.

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The French Football Federation on Monday denounced Amarilla's comments as “utterly abhorrent” and “unacceptable,” adding that it would refer the matter to prosecutors.

France's president, Emmanuel Macron, and sports minister Marina Ferrari voiced support for the national team's captain.

“By targeting Kylian Mbappé, the senator is attacking everything our captain embodies and everything our country stands for: liberty, equality and fraternity,” Ferrari wrote on X.

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“One more goal for Kylian Mbappé. This time against racism,” Macron wrote on X, adding the captain had his “full support.” France's assistant coach Guy Stéphan also condemned the remarks on Monday.

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“In three words, it's indignant, abject, scandalous,” he said.

The Associated Press sent a request for comment to Amarilla on Monday through her social media accounts.

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Before Saturday's match, former Paraguay goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert referred to France as “a squad from Africa.” Philippe Diallo, president of the FFF, said Chilavert “was once a great goalkeeper” who had now “fallen into disgrace.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)