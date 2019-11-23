A Cambell Trophy: Missing you for feature

Mumbai: Missing You, looks good for an encore when she takes on a small but competitive field vying for the A Cambell Trophy, a seven furlong affair for Class II horses, the feature event on the second day of the Mumbai meeting to be held in Pune on Sunday.
Selections:
1. The Bejan Bharucha Plate Div-2 : 1. Maestro (1). 2. Bohemian (6), 3. Macgyver (4)
2. The M D Petit Plate: 1. Notoriety (1), 2. Gold Magic (7), 3. Tenacious (4)
3. The Secret Star Plate: 1. Gods Plan (2), 2. Kildare (3), 3. Sandman (4)
4. The Master Shifu Plate: 1. Rainbow Trout (4), 2. Majestic Warrior (1), 3. Enid Blyton (8)
5. The Kiara Plate: 1. Recall Of You (7), 2. Hioctane (5), 3. Royalty (8)
6. The A Campbell Trophy: 1. Missing You (4), 2. Pure Zinc (3), 3. Flying Visit (2)
7. The K J K Irani Plate: 1. Silver Flames (2), 2. Headway (4), 3. Goldern Guest (3)
8. The Bejan Bharucha Plate Div-1: Gloriana (5), 2. Sandalphon (3), Eternal Dancer (4) Day's Best : Silver Flames 7 (2)
