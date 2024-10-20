 'A Bengaluru Ritual': Fan Reveals Why KL Rahul Touched Pitch After India's 1st Home Test Loss vs NZ Since 1988
KL Rahul was seen touching the pitch to seek its blessings after India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the Bengaluru Test, which several fans might be his farewell match in the longest format after repeated failures with the bat.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
article-image

A fan revealed on social media that KL Rahul touched the pitch at the end of the Bengaluru Test as part of the ritual that cricketer from his part of India follow after every game they play in Karnataka.

KL Rahul was seen touching the pitch to seek its blessings after India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets, on Sunday their first loss in the format against the Kiwis since 1988.

A clip of Rahul's gesture went viral on social media ever since it surfaced after the Test.

And Netizens immediately started speculating whether this was Rahul's final Test for India as he flopped in both innings of the match. His gesture reminded everyone of Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test when the cricket legend did the same at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

But an X user later explained why Rahul touched the pitch.

"He didn't touch like a farewell match. He thanked the pitch after the match, a Bengaluru ritual which has been followed by local cricketers," the fan named Sujay Anand replied on a viral tweet.

KL fighting to keep his place in Test XI

Rahul has been woefully out of form with the bat ever since he returned to the Test squad earlier in the Bangladesh series last month. The Bengaluru-born 32-year-old just managed 102 in the two Tests against Bangladesh before his 0 and 12 on his home ground versus New Zealand this week.

Rahul has been subjected to social media trolling every time he gets out cheaply and under a lot of pressure to retain his place in the Test XI, which several fans feel should go to Sarfaraz Khan after his 150 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

