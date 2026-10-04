85 Medals And 4th Place Finish! India End Asian Games 2026 Campaign On A High, Take A Look At Final Standings

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India signed off from the Asian Games 2026 in spectacular fashion, finishing fourth in the overall medal tally with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. The Indian contingent enjoyed a remarkable final day in Aichi-Nagoya, winning gold medals across hockey, cricket, wrestling, archery and golf to leapfrog Uzbekistan and secure a top-four finish.

The men's cricket team provided one of the biggest highlights of the day by defeating Pakistan by 19 runs in the gold-medal match. India posted 211/6 before restricting Pakistan to 192/6, successfully defending their Asian Games title. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma played key roles with the bat as India completed a memorable campaign.

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India also retained their men's hockey title with a commanding 5-1 victory over Malaysia in the final. Harmanpreet Singh and his teammates delivered another dominant performance, with the triumph not only securing India's fifth men's hockey gold at the Asian Games but also earning the team direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, archer Kumkum Mohod and golfer Pranavi Urs also added gold medals to India's tally on the final day. Kumkum created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve gold at the Asian Games, while Pranavi became the first Indian woman to claim individual golf gold at the continental event.

India's final tally of 85 medals saw the country finish ahead of Uzbekistan, which also had 21 gold medals, but India held the advantage with 27 silver medals compared to Uzbekistan's 25. China topped the standings with 169 gold medals, followed by hosts Japan and South Korea, while India's fourth-place finish marked another strong showing at the continental multi-sport event.