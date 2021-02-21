73rd Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament: Tank powers Payyade into final

Mumbai: Opener Hersh Tank’s blistering century knock of 116 runs powered Payyade Sports Club to a comprehensive six-wicket win against strong contenders Parsee Gymkhana in a semi-final clash of the D.Y. Patil Group sponsored 73rd Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2020-2021, at the MCA ground, BKC here on Sunday.

In the second semi-final, Cricket Club of India (CCI) defeated fancied Karntak Sporting Association by 77 runs at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive. CCI and Payyade SC will clash in the final next Sunday (February 28).

Brief scores (Sfs)

Parsee Gymkhana 245-6 (V Kalamkar 97*, N Patel 37; M Khan 2-31, D Matkar 2-43) lost to Payyade Sports Club 247-4 (H Tank 116, P Bhati 48*; B S Sandhu 2-53); Cricket Club of India 281-9 (N Gabhawala 75, A Anand 47; V Kamat 2-57, M Mangela 2-66) bt Karnatak Sporting Association 204(S Mangela 48, K Vashodia 44, M Khakar 43; P Dake 3-50, A Ramjani 2-18, V Mali 2-28).