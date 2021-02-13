73rd Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament: Ranjane propels D Y Patil SA to big win

Mumbai: Shubham Ranjane hogged the limelight with a quick-fire 169 (20x4,7x6) to power D.Y. Patil SA to a comprehensive 199 runs victory against Islam Gymkhana in a first round Group-A clash of the D.Y. Patil Group sponsored, this edition of 73rd Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament, at the Islam Gymkhana ground on Saturday.

This prestigious tournament, is organized under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), and is the first cricket competition in the city since the lockdown due the Covid-19 pandemic.

DY Patil Group also tasted success as they inflicted a six-wicket defeat on MCA Colts in a Group-D encounter. Century knocks from Aashay Sardesai 122 and Sumit Ghadigaonkar 105 anchored DY Patil Group surpass their target scoring 296 for the loss of just four wickets in 42.5 overs. MCA Colts had scored 294 for 9 wickets from 45 overs.

Defending champions MIG Cricket Club suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Parsee Gymkhana in another Group-A match.

Meanwhile, last year’s runners-up Parkophene Cricketers made a winning start defeating hosts Mumbai Police Gymkhana 57-runs in a Group-B encounter at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Param Bir Singh (centre), Commissioner of Police, Mumbai and Hon. Chairman Mumbai Police Gymkhana. Also present were Satya Narayan, Additional Commissioner of Police, South Region, Mumbai & Hon. Secretary, Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Shashikumar Meena, DCP, Zone I, Mumbai, Subhash Shinde, API, Mumbai and Jt. Hon. Secretary, Mumbai Police Gymkhana along with MCA officials. A two-minute silence was observed at the start as a mark of respect for the Police personnel who lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Brief scores

Group-A: Parsee Gymkhana: 314-5 (N Patil 102 n.o, A Gomel 63, S Pradhan 47) bt MIG Cricket Club: 253 (A Tendulkar 47, P Kanpillewar 43; P Khanapur 3-32); Dr D.Y. Patil Sports Academy: 363-5 (S Ranjane 169, Surjan Athawle 75, Yogesh Takawale 43) bt Islam Gymkhana: 164 (U Cutleriwala 61; K Kothari 4-49); Group-B: Parkophene Cricketers: 214 (S Mishra 81; Y Chavan 3-22) bt Mumbai Police Cricket Club: 157 (Yash Chavan 57; Sagar Mishra 5-27); Cricket Club of India: 259-9 (A Anand 49, K Hanagavadi 45 n.o, R Dhanday 44, A Bangar 41) bt Bombay Gymkhana: 243 (P Kela 90, S Thakkar 40; P Dake 4-30, V Mali 3-31).

Group-C: New Hind Sporting Club: 87 (S Adhatrao 40; Jitendra Paliwal 6-22) lost to PJ Hindu Gymkhana: 89-3 (Karan Nandey 35 n.o); Karnatak Sporting Association 265-8 (R Ghuman 65, S Mangela 62) bt National Cricket Club: 188 (V Dhagaonkar 53, P Pawar 50); Group-D: Payyade Sports Club: 261-8 (R Sharma 63, M Khan 53, S Lad 44; V Joijode 3-49) bt Shivaji Park Gymkhana: 220 (B Khan 5-51); MCA Colts: 294-9 (N Patil (Jr.) 96, Shashank Attarde 49 n.o, A Rajput 42) lost to DY Patil Group (Sponsors XI): 296-4 (A Sardesai 122, S Ghadigaonkar 105)