 73rd Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament: Parsee Gym to meet Bohra CC in opener
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Reigning champions Parsee Gymkhana will start the defence of their title when they take on Bohra Cricket Club in a first round match of the 73rd Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association, which will commence from Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Last years’ finalists and former champions Islam Gymkhana launch their campaign in a first round encounter against Young Mohammedan CC.

A total of 16 leading teams will be participating in this tournament. The other teams in the fray include, Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Bombay Gymkhana, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana, Apollo CC, Muslim United SC, Young Friends CC, Marwari CC, Kurla Sports Club, Muslims Sports Club, Souvenir CC, Modern CC and Sponsors XI.

Adv. Mohseen Shaikh, Hon. Secretary (Cricket), Islam Gymkhana mentioned that the tournament will be a direct knockout format and all the matches will be played as per the New Model Rules of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

“The initial round of matches will be played at Parsee Gymkhana ground, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ground, Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground and the Islam Gymkhana ground. The quarter-finals are scheduled to be played at the Parsee Gymkhana and Islam Gymkhana on Sunday. Two semi-finals on Monday and finals on Tuesday will be played at the Islam Gymkhana,” Mohseen stated.

The participating teams: Parsee Gymkhana, Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Bombay Gymkhana, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana, Apollo CC, Young Mohammedan CC, Muslim United SC, Young Friends CC, Marwari CC, Bohra CC, Kurla Sports Club, Muslims Sports Club, Souvenir CC, Modern CC, Sponsors XI and Islam Gymkhana.

