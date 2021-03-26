71st Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket: Musheer heroics takes Islam Gym into final

Mumbai: Islam Gymkhana prevailed over budding young side of Souvenir Cricket Club 160 by seven runs, to book their place in the final against Muslim United Sports Club who got the better of Parsee Gymkhana by 20 runs in the 71st Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, at the home turf here on Friday.

It was Musheer Ahmed Khan’s all round act which propelled Islam Gymkhana. The Mumbai’s young cricketer smashed 87 and later claimed a wicket.

Musheer was well supported by medium pacer Sairaj Patil (4-23) and off-spinner Salman Khan (3- 42) who went on to restrict their rivals seven runs short of their target.

Earlier, Irfan Mullick with two wickets returned as the most successful, bowler for Souvenir CC.

Musheer picked the crucial wicket of opener Aman Khan (43) and stood out on the field with two superb catches. Souvenir CC openers Akhil Herwadkar 43 (28balls, 4x4, 2x6) and Aman Khan had provided them with a solid start but the remaining batsmen were unable to offer much support and they had to bow out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, defending champions Parsee Gymkhana also crashed out as they suffered 20-run defeat at the hands of Muslim United Sports Club.

Muslim United opener Kevin D’Almeida cracked a 67-ball century 116 runs (15x4, 4x6) and his 104 runs partnership with Saieed Shaikh 32 runs for the second wicket helped them reach 193 for the loss of 6 wickets from 20 overs. Vinayak Bhoir chipped in with 20 runs, while Shams Mulani got 4 wickets for 31 runs.

Brief scores

Islam Gymkhana 167-7 (Musheer Ahmed Khan 87, Irfan Mullick 2-25) bt Souvenir Cricket Club 160-9 (Akhil Herwadkar 43, Aman Khan 43, Khizar Dafedar 26; Sairaj Patil 4-23, Salman Khan 3- 42, Musheer Ahmed Khan 1-27). Result: Islam Gymkhana won by 7 runs.

Muslim United Sports Club 193-6 (Kevin D’Almeida 116, Saieed Shaikh 32, Vinayak Bhoir 20; Shams Mulani 4-31) bt Parsee Gymkhana 173-9 (Aatif Shaikh 48*, Swapnil Pradhan 31, Vaibhav Kalamkar 25; Saieed Shaikh 3-30, Vinayak Bhoir 3-32, Ravishankar Singh 2-20). Result: Muslim United won by 20 runs