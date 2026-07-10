7-Foot-3 Former Basketball Player Sworn In As Police Officer After Shaq's Life-Changing Support

Jordan Wilmore/Shaq/Instagram

Jordan Wilmore's remarkable journey from the basketball court to law enforcement has finally reached its destination, as the 7-foot-3 former player was officially sworn in as the newest officer of the Kemah Police Department in Texas. His inspiring story, defined by resilience and determination, captured national attention after NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal stepped in to help him achieve his lifelong dream.

Wilmore enjoyed a successful basketball career before deciding to pursue a career in policing. However, his journey was far from straightforward. After completing the police academy, he narrowly missed qualifying as a licensed officer when he failed the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) exam by just one point. Instead of giving up, Wilmore remained focused on his goal and prepared for another attempt.

His determination caught the attention of Shaquille O'Neal, who has long been involved in supporting law enforcement agencies across the United States. O'Neal personally sponsored Wilmore's return to the police academy, allowing him another opportunity to chase his dream. Wilmore successfully completed the academy once again, passed the licensing exam, and earned his place in the Kemah Police Department.

Following the ceremony, Wilmore celebrated the milestone on social media, thanking his family and supporters while encouraging others to pursue their dreams beyond sports or financial success. His story has resonated with many as a powerful reminder that persistence, hard work and community support can help overcome even the toughest setbacks.