6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Painingal overcomes Vernekar in a thriller

Mahshook Painingal warded off a strong fight back from Samarth Vernekar, who after trailing 0-2 constructed a break of 36 points in the fourth frame to level the scores at 2-all. But, Painingal stayed focused to pull off a fighting 3-2 (57-13, 47-18, 24-31, 1-42 and 41-12) second round victory in the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, conducted under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall on Sunday. The tournament is being supported by Pidilite Industries Ltd, Nagee Cues and Himatlal Doshi.

Meanwhile, in one-sided first round matches, Neville Ramzi charged past Karthik Shah recording a fluent 3-0 (40-13, 37-18 and 39-26) win, and Khushal Galaiya also enjoyed smooth sailing cruising past Dev Sheth by a 3-0 (42-8, 40-28 and 48-39) victory.

Earlier, Swaroop Pillai encountered quite a determined challenge from Kishore Laungani by managed to scrape through posting a hard-fought 3-2 (39-2, 30-41, 16-42, 27-23 and 28-19) victory in another first round match.

Later, in another closely contested match of fluctuating fortunes, Santosh More and Amit Datarni were locked in a tense battle for supremacy and the clash went the distance. More held his nerves to win the deciding frame to clinch a 3-2 (44-8, 9-49, 46-37, 23-31 and 43-21) verdict.

Results – Round-2: Mahshook Painingal bt Samarth Vernekar 3-2 (57-13, 47-18, 24-31, 1-42(36), 41-12).

Round-1: Neville Ramzi bt Karthik Shah 3-0 (40-13, 37-18, 39-26); Sudhakar Kemble bt Neeta Sanghvi 3-1 (28-24, 21-8, 34-23, 36-10); Mithil Shinde bt Mayur Sarda 3-1 (42-11, 40-0, 20-31, 31-14); Khushal Galaiya bt Dev Sheth 3-0 (42-8, 40-28, 48-39); Ashwin Palnitkar bt Chinmay Gawade 3-0 (44-14, 37-17, 38-28) Sahil Karnani bt Rajit Mehta 3-0 (40-27, 39-11, 38-26); Swaroop Pillai bt Kishore Laungani 3-2 (39-2, 30-41, 16-42, 27-23, 28-19). Rushabh Gohil bt Rahul Pachpute 3-1 (40-34, 53-18, 29-32, 43-25); Santosh Mane bt Amit Datarni 3-2 (44-8, 9-49, 46-37, 23-31, 43-21).